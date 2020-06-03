Covid-19 Impact on Global Medical Waste Management Service market 2020 Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Forecast-2025

“COVID-19 Impact on Medical Waste Management Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

The global medical waste management market size is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing volume of healthcare waste and the growing geriatric and obese populations are the major factors driving the growth of the global medical waste management market. However, hospitals, healthcare institutes, and pharmaceutical companies have to make significant investments for the collection and processing of waste in an appropriate manner so as to reduce environmental pollution. This, coupled with the low awareness in developing countries, is expected to affect the growth of this market during the forecast period.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Waste Management Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Waste Management Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Waste Management Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Waste Management Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Disinfection

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stericycle

Triumvirate

Sharps Compliance

Republic Services

Veolia Environnement

Daiels Sharpsmart

ATI

Clean Harbors

Cyntox

MedWaste Management

BioMedical Waste Services

UMI Biomedical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Medical Waste Management Service by Players

4 Medical Waste Management Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Medical Waste Management Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

