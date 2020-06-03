Real Edge Out Barca In LaLiga Lockdown POWA Rankings

LaLiga Lockdown POWA Rankings

LaLiga teams who have grown the most (as % of audience and engagement) on all digital platforms during Covid-19 lockdown

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataPOWA Ltd has today released a list of the LaLiga teams as ranked by POWA index score during the global lockdown. Analysis of multiple datasets across digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Bing & Baidu reveal which teams are leveraging digital and mobile most effectively during the unprecedented pause in sport.

The top two teams are no surprise, Real Madrid edging out Barcelona for 1st place in the lockdown rankings. The clubs are locked in a battle for the LaLiga title, and both have continued to engage and grow their audience on social and have been the subject of the transfer speculation involving the world's best players, which has dominated the football news due to the lack of fixtures.

3rd placed Real Sociedad are playing their best football of recent years, are in contention for Champions League football next season and have reached the Copa del Rey Final against fierce local rivals Athletic Bilbao (4th place), so there is plenty of excitement for both Basque teams, about the resumption of football and anticipation about this fixture.

5th place Getafe have outgunned some much bigger teams in the list, thanks to their performances in LaLiga and the fact they are due to play Inter Milan the last 16 of the Europa League.

DataPOWA C.E.O. Michael Flynn said: “The Covid-19 lockdown has given us interesting results in LaLiga, Real Madrid & Barça are undeniably the two biggest clubs in sport globally and are experts at harnessing their global fanbases via digital and social media. The two Basque teams are having their own battle this season and it has really ignited the passion of their fans, with the rivalry being played out online during the lockdown.”

LaLiga and other top global league lockdown rankings are available ‘free to view’ on POWA index here.

