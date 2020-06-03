President announces health facilities to handle epidemics

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 3 - Angolan government is putting in place referral hospitals to handle any epidemics that might emerge in the country, President João Lourenço said Tuesday in Luanda. ,

The President was speaking to journalists at the end of a visit to the field hospital in the locality of Viana, near Luanda, just set up to receive covid-19 patients, with one thousand beds.

"We are preparing ourselves. This is a process (…) we are making sure this preparation does not take long,” he said.

He indicated that the Government's investments are aimed at tackling, not only the threat of covid-19, but also “creating the capacity to never be taken by surprise, should other epidemics, pandemics and endemics arise".

The Head of State recalled the cases of cholera, yellow fever, Ebola and Marburg that, from time to time, affect the African continent.

He informed that, in addition to the Viana facility, the country acquired two field hospitals, which will be set up in Cabinda and Lunda Norte (in Dundo), northern and northeastern provinces respectively, with the prospect of acquiring other units, above all, to stop the possibility of penetration across national borders.

According to the President, the Northern border suggests more attention "but, in general, in terms of public health, we should be concerned with all".

He also announced that, in three months time, the Calumbo (Viana) hospital will start operating and soon a field structure will also be put at the service of the population at Luanda Psychiatric Hospital.

With the construction of these and other health infrastructures, said the Head of State, the country will be in a position to face any epidemic "which, unfortunately, can emerge at any time".

Regarding the number of covid-19 cases in the country, he considered that, despite everything, Angola is doing well, as the rise in the number of infections and deaths has been slow.

"We are all working together in order to maintain this pace, so that the rise is not high ", he explained.

For President João Lourenço, it would be good for the country to reverse this trend, that is, move rapidly to the stage where there are no new cases, either of infection or loss of human lives.

The 1000-bed Viana field hospital has costed the Angolan government more than Akz 1 billion (roughtly Usd 1.7 million), with intensive care, intermediate and general care services. It is ready to receive covid-19 patients.