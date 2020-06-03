Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Segments And Growth Rate, 2030

3D Medical Imaging Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D medical imaging market is expected decline from $14.3 billion in 2019 to $13.7 billion in 2020 at a rate of -4.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $16.9 billion in 2023 at a rate of 7.4%. Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging market. The difficulties faced by the medical device industry owing to the COVID-19 outbreak such as the slowdown in orders and supply chain disruptions are likely to restraint the growth of the 3D medical imaging market over the next few years.

The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT scan, MRI, Hybrid Imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensional visual representations of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).

The global 3D medical imaging market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Ultrasound; X-ray; CT Scan; Others

By End User: Diagnostic Centers; Hospitals; Research Centers

By Application: Gynecology and Obstetrics; Cardiology; Neurology; Orthopedics; Oncology

By Geography: The global 3D medical imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The 3D Medical Imaging Market

3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve diagnoses by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies.

