Transfusion Diagnostics Market Effect of COVID-19 Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

Introduction

“Transfusion Diagnostics Market”

The study published on the “Transfusion Diagnostics” market offers a brief summary as a follow-up insightful section with valuable detail. The summary provides a full product description and associated service provided by the “Transfusion Diagnostics industry” including the varied applications found in various end-user sectors. The market data given in this study further covers the manufacturing technology used in this field. For the duration 2020-2026, the market analysis about the companies is given along with a comprehensive geographical analysis. The market projection is focused on the statistical analysis of preceding years' results.

The rising prevalence of blood cancer is one of the factor fueling the global transfusion diagnostics market.

According to Cancer Research UK, there are around 9,900 new leukaemia cases in the UK every year. Leukaemia is the 12th most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 3% of all new cancer cases. In 2015, leukaemia became 10th most common cancer in males with around 5,900 new cases in U.K, and 12th most common cancer in female, with around 4,000 new cases in U.K.

Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market – Segment Analysis

Based on Application the global market for transfusion diagnostics is broadly segmented as by blood grouping, disease screening, and others.

Currently disease screening is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the launch of new products and regulatory approval for disease screening device.

For instance, in April 2018, Sanquin and Abbott have signed a multiple-year contract for the supply of primary serological equipment and consumables, including Abbott's Alinity s system, for blood and plasma screening. The agreement extends Abbott and Sanquin's long-standing relationship of more than 10 years.

In October 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the IH-Reader 24, a semi-automated blood typing instrument designed for medium- to small-volume laboratories. The IH-Reader 24 automatically reads and transfers blood type and antibody screening results to Bio-Rad’s IH-Com patient data management software, offering improved efficiencies for transfusion medicine laboratories that use manual methods to test blood.

In January 2017, Abbott, have received CE Mark approval for its Alinity s System for blood and plasma screening, and is now available in Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark. The new testing solution is designed to screen blood and plasma faster and more efficiently within a smaller footprint.

In January 2016, Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, have expanded use of its MosaiQ transfusion diagnostics platform to include nucleic acid testing (NAT) for donor molecular disease screening.

Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market – Geographical Analysis

The global transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW.

North America is dominating the global transfusion diagnostics market, due to the rising prevalence of blood cancer in the U.S, and regulatory approval for transfusion diagnostics, which is fueling the market growth.

For instance, according to Leukemia Research Foundation, around 866,000 Americans are living with Hodgkin’s or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. An estimated of 75,000 people are living with myelodysplastic syndromes in the United States. In 2017, there were 68,000 death cases from blood cancer in the U.S.

In November 2018, Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, have received FDA clearance for its fully automated NEO instrument. NEO Iris, Immucor’s sixth generation immunohematology instrument, underscores Immucor’s unprecedented decades-long commitment to safely and fully automate the blood bank. NEO Iris has test menu for mid- to high-volume, high-throughput blood testing performed in hospitals, donor centers and clinical reference laboratories.

Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market – Competitive Analysis

The regulatory approval, strategic alliance between companies, and launch of new diagnostics is one of the key factor driving the global transfusion diagnostics market.

In January 2019, Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, has received approval by Health Canada for its fully automated Echo instrument, Echo Lumena, designed for the small to mid-volume laboratory segment, is Immucor’s fifth generation immunohematology instrument and brings brilliant performance and clearer test results.

In June 2017, Grifols, and Beckman Coulter Inc., have entered into an exclusive, long-term agreement for the global distribution of Grifols' hemostasis instruments, reagents and consumables.

In August 2015, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., has introduced IH-500, a fully automated random access system for blood typing and screening, providing small and medium-size transfusion medicine laboratories fast and reliable results in a 24/7 environment. The IH-500 system is available in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin America.

