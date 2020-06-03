TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings
/EIN News/ -- AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”
CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on June 2, 2020 that on May 29, 2020, June 1, 2020 and June 2, 2020 Tim Marchant acquired common shares as follows:
|PDMR
|Date of Acquisition
|Number of Common Shares Acquired
|Price
|Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
|% of Company's issued share capital held
|Tim Marchant
|May 29, 2020
|10,500
|Cdn $0.6995
|10,500
|0.055%
|June 1, 2020
|10,500
|Cdn $0.6995
|21,000
|June 2, 2020
|19,000
|Cdn $0.6876
|40,000
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Tim Marchant
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($Cdn)
|Volume
|$0.70
|10,000
|$0.69
|500
|e)
|Aggregated information -
|Aggregated volume -
|10,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$0.70 Cdn per share
|Aggregated volume -
|500 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$0.69 Cdn per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|May 29, 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|TSX
|1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Tim Marchant
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($Cdn)
|Volume
|$0.7072
|9,000
|$0.67
|10,000
|e)
|Aggregated information -
|Aggregated volume -
|9,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$0.7072 Cdn per share
|Aggregated volume -
|10,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$0.67 Cdn per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|June 2, 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|TSX
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
|For further information, please contact:
|TransGlobe Energy
|Via FTI Consulting
|Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer
|Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Sole Broker)
|+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|James Asensio
|FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
|Ben Brewerton
|transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
|Genevieve Ryan
|Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
|Darren Engels
|darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
+1 403.618.8035
investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
+1 403.264.9888