TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

/EIN News/ -- AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on June 2, 2020 that on May 29, 2020, June 1, 2020 and June 2, 2020 Tim Marchant acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of Common Shares Acquired Price Number of Common Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held
Tim Marchant May 29, 2020 10,500 Cdn $0.6995 10,500 0.055%
June 1, 2020 10,500 Cdn $0.6995 21,000
June 2, 2020 19,000 Cdn $0.6876 40,000

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Tim Marchant
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer  
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($Cdn)    Volume
    $0.70 10,000
    $0.69 500
e) Aggregated information -  
  Aggregated volume - 10,000 common shares
  Aggregated price $0.70 Cdn per share
  Aggregated volume - 500 common shares
  Aggregated price $0.69 Cdn per share
f) Date of the transaction May 29, 2020
g) Place of the transaction TSX


1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Tim Marchant
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer  
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($Cdn)  Volume
    $0.70 10,000
    $0.69 500
e) Aggregated information -  
  Aggregated volume - 10,000 common shares
  Aggregated price $0.70 Cdn per share
  Aggregated volume - 500 common shares
  Aggregated price $0.69 Cdn per share
f) Date of the transaction June 1, 2020
g) Place of the transaction TSX

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Tim Marchant
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer  
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($Cdn)  Volume
    $0.7072 9,000
    $0.67 10,000
e) Aggregated information -  
  Aggregated volume - 9,000 common shares
  Aggregated price $0.7072 Cdn per share
  Aggregated volume - 10,000 common shares
  Aggregated price $0.67 Cdn per share
f) Date of the transaction June 2, 2020
g) Place of the transaction TSX

About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

 		    
TransGlobe Energy     Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer    
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Sole Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
FTI Consulting  (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan  
   
Tailwind Associates  (Investor Relations)    
Darren Engels   darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
+1 403.618.8035

investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
+1 403.264.9888

