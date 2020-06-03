Chinese Stock Deadline Reminder: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) Reminds IQ, GSX and BIDU Shareholders of Upcoming Class Action Deadlines

Barjo Encourages Shareholders with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) reminds investors of important deadlines approaching this month in securities fraud class action cases filed against the following Chinese companies: iQiyi, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IQ), GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX), and Baidu, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BIDU).



The Firm follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case. It is for this reason why BARJO encourages shareholders to contact the Firm to discuss the qualifications for lead plaintiff appointment.

If you purchased shares of IQ, GSX or BIDU within the Class Periods or time frames listed below, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com , or attorney Neil Rothstein via email at neil@barjolaw.com . Shareholders with substantial losses are encouraged to contact the Firm.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

Class Period: 3/29/2018 - 4/7/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/iq

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Period: Shares purchased after June 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 16, 2020

FOR FURTHER DEATLS ABOUT HIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/gsx

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Class Period: 3/16/2019 - 4/7/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 22, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/baidu



TRADITIONAL CHINESE TRANSLATION: https://barjolaw.com/bidu-chinese

