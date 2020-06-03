SEAL PAC Says Vote Peters In Major Endorsement

As Primary Election Closes In On Target, Special Operators Move In

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, announced that he has been endorsed by SEAL PAC. SEAL PAC Chairman Rob O’Neil, the former U.S. Navy SEAL, is attributed with firing the shot that killed Osama Bin Laden. The SEAL PAC’s mission is to raise funds to assist conservative, military veteran incumbents and candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives with their election efforts. Peters, a Bronze Star recipient and former Air Force Special Operations Command member, was the clear choice for SEAL PAC.

“SEAL PAC is proud to endorse United States Air Force Major (Retired) and Bronze Star recipient Sam Peters' candidacy for Congress in Nevada's 4th District,” said SEAL PAC spokesman Robert Catron. “As a former law enforcement officer and decorated military leader, Sam has proven he exemplifies the qualities America needs in Congress, now more than ever.

“We can count on Sam Peters, who honorably served our country for more than twenty years with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan,” continued Catron. “He is now a small business owner who did not lay off any employees during the pandemic. Sam Peters is a leader that stands for America, the Constitution, and the Freedoms that we hold dear. Vote for Sam Peters for Congress!”

“I am honored and proud to be endorsed by SEAL PAC, headed by one of the most highly-decorated combat veterans of our time,” said Sam Peters. “In Congress, I will be guided by the same core values I served with while supporting Operators and Patriots like Rob O’Neil: Integrity, Service, and Excellence. These values, so lacking in many of our elected officials, will continue to be found with me.

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The Peters family ultimately settled in Las Vegas and, exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.