Department of Health provides COVID-19 testing Thursdays at the Otero County Public Health Office

The New Mexico Department of Health is providing COVID-19 virus screening every Thursday at the Otero County Public Health Office, 1207 8th St. in Alamogordo from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Testing is available by appointment only. Testing is also available at facilities that request testing on their premises. Please call (575) 437-9340, extension 4 to schedule.

COVID-19 testing is available to New Mexico residents regardless if they have COVID-19 symptoms or not. Residents, however, should particularly consider being tested if they have any combination of the following symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

All testing is still FREE OF CHARGE to anyone getting the test, and anyone can get tested, whether they have insurance or not. Please remember to bring your insurance card with you when you get tested and to limit two people per vehicle to avoid unnecessary risk for viral spread. If not traveling alone, also wearing facemasks can help to further reduce the chance spreading the virus to your passengers.

For more information visit the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website, https://cv.nmhealth.org/, where we provide daily updates of case numbers, screening locations and the ability to access your test results online.

In addition, New Mexicans can continue to call with health-related questions to the Department of Health’s coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.