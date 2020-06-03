New digital message signs/web cameras coming online in northwest Wyoming

Testing of seven new digital message signs/web cameras is nearly complete in northwest Wyoming, and the signs are nearly online.

Prime contractor on the $1.4 million project is Advanced Electric LLC, of Casper.

The new digital message signs/web cameras are located at:

US 14/16/20 (milepost 48.39), about 2 miles west of Cody;

US 26/287 (milepost 8.1), about 8 miles east of Moran Junction near the Blackrock Ranger Station (not yet operational);

US 16/20 (milepost 202.87), about 2 miles south of Greybull;

US 16 (milepost 3.45), about 3 1/2 miles east of Worland;

US 20 (milepost 164.17), about 1 mile south of Worland;

US 20 (milepost 127.86), about 5 1/2 miles south of Thermopolis near Wind River Canyon;

US 20 (milepost 101.18), about 1 mile north of Shoshoni.

Installation of a US 20 relay tower is also part of the communications project (milepost 128.99), about 4 miles south of Thermopolis.

"Work started last August, and installation and activation of the message boards was delayed due to COVID-19," said Kaia Tharp, Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer in Thermopolis. "The 30-day test of the message boards is nearly complete, and when testing is complete, the new digital message signs will be online. Web camera images are available at wyoroad.info."

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.