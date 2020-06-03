Kimlin Johnson, Acclaimed Author & Civil Rights Activist, Set To Launch Virtual Book Club, "Women of Excellence"

Acclaimed Author & Civil Rights Activist Kimlin Johnson "Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions" - by Kimlin Charise Johnson B-WE (Be - Women of Excellence) Virtual Book Club

“Be prepared for a raw discussion with a path to better solutions”- Kimlin Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several employee and business meetings have relied on Zoom over these last few months to work efficiently during these unprecedented times. Zoom has been a great tool for corporate America and is now proving to be valuable for social movements and discussions as well. With demonstrations and conversations sparking up around the country, many have also been looking for ways to speak about making impactful changes from their homes. Author of Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions and Civil Rights Activist Kimlin Charise Johnson is launching a virtual book club through her non-profit, The B-RELYT Organization Inc. called, B-WE. B-WE stands for Be - Women of Excellence.

B-WE will quarterly feature female authors with Kimlin’s book, “Authenticity, Accountability and Ambitions” being featured first. “The key to life is to become better”, states Kimlin. Using this forum will offer many people of all backgrounds a respectful and productive way to join in for an open dialogue about the current environment. Their first zoom meeting will be held on June 19, 2020, 8-:9:30 PM, PST and it is no coincidence this virtual book club has decided to launch on Juneteenth.

Kimlin kicked off her AAA book tour by being the keynote speaker at Cal State University Stanislaus’ Social Justice Conference in November of 2019. Kimlin states, "Dean Tuido is brilliant for engaging College students in an event that brings the problems to the surface with hope and a path for change. CSU Stanislaus celebrated 3 weeks of Social Justice in the Central Valley. Kimlin stated, "I think it’s time America spent the next 100 years on Social Justice in the U.S.A."

This virtual book club will be sticking to Kimlin’s book tour theme, "Let’s Start the Dialogue: Dialogue for Change.” The Dialogue at the first meeting will include:

• Chapter 9 from AAA, entitled, "Scared to Be Black"

• Black Challenges (from AAA) vs. the recent murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia & Breonna Taylor in Kentucky & George Floyd in Minneapolis

• Black Challenges (from AAA) in the Black Community

For many, it can be uncomfortable to have that first conversation. Some people do not know what to say, or what to do. But doing nothing and not consciously trying to understand what you don't know either, won't get anywhere. For what is to be expected at this virtual book club, Kimlin says, “Be prepared for a raw discussion with a path to better solutions”. Kimlin’s book tour to colleges and universities throughout the U.S. will resume in 2021.

ZOOM INFO

Topic: B-WE first meeting

Time: Jun 19, 2020 08:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Pre-registration is required for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrf-6vrTIvE9d_1idk-FwNeYdxkIQy4hGv

To purchase your copy of AAA for 30% off please go to www.kimlinjohnson.com CODE: b-we30