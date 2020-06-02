Governor Turns Golden State into A Socialist Paradise in A CALIFORNIA COUP
The government-funded ZEN social media helps the governor create a California socialist paradise for the homeless, unemployed, undocumented immigrants.SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW BOOK PRESS RELEASE
A tale of political connivance, distrust and deceit by high tech pioneer Peter Mackeonis
Santa Cruz California....June 2, 2020: A CALIFORNIA COUP, the new novel from Peter Mackeonis, is now available on Amazon. A pioneer in the PC software industry, a creator of one of the internet's first internet membership sites and an occasional speaker at San Francisco's Online Marketing World, Londoner, Mackeonis, a political moderate, has lived in California for over thirty years and has written a cautionary tale about the changing nature of The Golden State and the surreptitious power of social networks.
In 2018 Mackeonis wrote FREEFALL, a novel that told of ZEN, the government-funded social media platform breaking away from its US government masters, when it is instructed to turn its global data collection capability into illegal monitoring of world figures spying for the government. In 2019, he published CALIFORNIA 20/20 that had ZEN financially supporting the California governor's plans to turn the Golden State socialist, as he re-purposes schools to house the homeless, and uses them as guinea pigs for new drugs and products, under their motto, 'WE ACT, BUT WE DO NO HARM.' This year, as Facebook and Twitter are effecting societal changes by editing visitors' content that they disagree with, Mackeonis decided to extend ZEN's influence, which finds ZEN creating the next President of the USA, and the Federal Reserve, Wall Street Banks, the Mafia and the Chinese government acting to stop ZEN's new 'libre' cybercurrency from launching. He has now combined the three books into A CALIFORNIA COUP, a 650 page tale of political connivance, distrust and deceit.
Mackeonis remarks A CALIFORNIA COUP is best summed up by an independent reviewer's comments: "Just finished A CALIFORNIA COUP. That was a hell of a journey you sent me on. Could not imagine a more interesting time in life to have encountered this story. Fiction correct? So much seemed to be VERY plausible. Not sure I’ll look at the news or other media in the same light ever again. I have never been one to take media for granted but this story opens more for questioning. A roller coaster ride to say the least, felt like riding the Big Dipper twelve times in a row and still wanting another go. As a patriotic American the ending gave me the chills! In short I loved the novel and thanks again for the opportunity for a great read."
Currently self-published, to print review copies, through Amazon, Mackeonis hopes this cautionary tale of both government overreach and the questionable neutrality of social networks, in this time of an unprecedented nationwide lock-down due to COVID-19, may also be of interest to movie and TV-series producers. Review copies are available, at no charge, to media and other creative outlets
Author contact:
website: www.mackeonis.com
email: peter[@]mackeonis.com
Phone: +1.831.840.3729
