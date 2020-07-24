Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Rhode Island to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who was just diagnosed with mesothelioma in Rhode Island to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.” — Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PROVIDENCE , RHODE ISLAND, USA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who was just diagnosed with mesothelioma in Rhode Island to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he is passionate about making certain his Navy Veteran clients receive serious compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is also an expert on how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would have been exposed to asbestos-including navy bases or shipyards in Virginia, Connecticut, California, Washington, and Hawaii. Chances are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was not exposed to asbestos in Rhode Island in the navy.

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Before you hire a lawyer at assist with mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303."



Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran over 60 years old and you know he a had significant exposure to asbestos in the US Navy prior to 1982-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-COVID-19." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket or anywhere in Rhode Island.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Rhode Island the Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital

* The Massachusetts General Hospital: www.massgeneral.org/ .

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma