Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Vermont Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Much Better Compensation

"We are offering the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste if they would call 800-714-0303.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are offering the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste if they would call 800-714-0303. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars-provided the lawyers they hire know what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and at a minimum a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure and their family will find him to be an amazing resource.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. Mesothelioma compensation is a one-shot deal for a Navy Veteran. If a Navy Veteran or their family retain the services of an inexperienced lawyer or law firm they might lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont or their family hires a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim please call 800-714-0303 to talk with Erik Karst." www.karstvonoiste.com/



Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran over 60 years old and you know he a had significant exposure to asbestos in the US Navy prior to 1982-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-COVID-19." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Vermont we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital

* University of Vermont Medical Canter: https://www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter/center-home.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma