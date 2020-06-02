Eastbound Business Loop 376 Ramp to Thorn Run Interchange to Reopen Wednesday in Moon Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from eastbound Business Loop 376 to Thorn Run Road in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday, June 3 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from eastbound Business Loop 376 to Thorn Run Road will reopen at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The ramp has been closed since April 27 for reconstruction work. Simultaneously, the on-ramp to eastbound Business Loop 376 at the Thorn Run interchange will close to traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday continuously through mid-July for reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted detour

At the intersection of Thorn Run Road and Coraopolis Heights Road, take Cherrington Parkway eastbound

Turn right onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the eastbound Business Loop 376 on-ramp

End detour

Motorists from the 911th Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station will cross the Coraopolis Heights Road Bridge, turn right onto Cherrington Parkway and follow the detour above.

The $9.42 million project includes ramp construction, widening, traffic signal installation, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, curb and sidewalk repairs, and structure work at the interchange near Coraopolis Heights Road, Thorn Run Road Extension, and Cherrington Parkway. Lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on Business Route 376 and other roads during construction. Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 9500 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

