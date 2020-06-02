Lt. Governor, Black Lives Matter Rhode Island to Host Facebook Live Discussion on Partnership, Peaceful Pursuit of Justice
MEDIA ADVISORY
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Tonight at 5 p.m., Lt. Governor Dan McKee will partner with Brother Gary Dantzler of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island to host a Facebook live discussion on the peaceful pursuit of justice, the challenges we face and the partnership necessary to move forward.
WHO Lt. Governor Daniel McKee Brother Gary Dantzler, Black Lives Matter Rhode Island
WHEN 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020
WHERE Lt. Governor's Facebook page (facebook.com/LGDanMcKee)