Southern Nevada Visitors Center Reopened Today Near Searchlight

SEARCHLIGHT, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) this morning reopened the Southern Nevada Visitor’s Center rest area along U.S. Highway 95, roughly 17 miles south of Searchlight in Clark County, after being closed on May 27 due to a bee infestation. Maintenance crews discovered hundreds of bees swarming the faucets, toilets, and other facilities, while performing a fog seal pavement upgrade to the north and south parking lots.

“NDOT maintenance crews remedied the bee problem,” says NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “The facility is now once again safe for motorist use.”

