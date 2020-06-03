ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY 06.06.2020

www.blfjustice.org

Massive Rally at the White House and 200 Police Precincts Nationwide

Black Lawyers for Justice will serve as one of the legal monitoring organizations.”
— Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY

EVENT: Massive Rally at the White House and 200 Police Precincts Nationwide

WHEN: Saturday – June 6, 2020 – 12Noon

WHERE: The White House – Washington, DC

REASON: In support of George Floyd and against police brutality and against the disrespect and lawlessness of President Donald Trump

This is a First Amendment demonstration. Hundreds of groups across the country will attend this massive Mobilization for justice and end systematic racism and police murder. Well over one million are expected to participate in Washington, DC, and at precincts nationwide starting at noon in each city. We are asking every one of you to stand in Unity…millions strong…Saturday, June 6 at the White House.

A news conference will be held on Thursday – June 4, 2020, at 10:00 am. Details TBA

“In the wake of the police strangulation of George Floyd, the grossly disrespectful tear-gassing of peaceful demonstrators by Donald Trump on Monday at the White House; this massive Mobilization is being called by over 100 groups. Black Lawyers for Justice will serve as one of the legal monitoring organizations. I will do all in my power to help make this possible.”

Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
President - Black Lawyers for Justice
attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
@blacklawyersfj

#BlackOutSaturday #BlackLawyersForJustice #BlackRightsMatter #Black-Empowerment #GeorgeFloyd

Malik Shabazz
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
email us here

You just read:

ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY 06.06.2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Press Contact
Malik Shabazz
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
Company Details
Black Lawyers for Justice
6305 Ivy Lane - Suite 608
Silver Spring, Maryland, 20770
United States
+1 888-286-9561
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EXPERT LEGAL ADVISE We specialize in many areas of law, public relations and consulting. We convene professionally qualified teams to get the best results for you. Whatever your legal need, our attorneys and staff at Black Lawyers for Justice can get the job done. Areas of Practice Police Killings Federal Civil Rights Violations by Police Departments False Arrest Wrongful Death Victims Rights Personal Injury

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/home.html

More From This Author
ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY 06.06.2020
Shabazz University Re-Opening 05.25.2020: African Liberation Day
Malcolm X Day 2020: Chinese Sanctions and Buy Black Campaign
View All Stories From This Author