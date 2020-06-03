ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY 06.06.2020
Black Lawyers for Justice will serve as one of the legal monitoring organizations.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY
— Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
WHEN: Saturday – June 6, 2020 – 12Noon
WHERE: The White House – Washington, DC
REASON: In support of George Floyd and against police brutality and against the disrespect and lawlessness of President Donald Trump
This is a First Amendment demonstration. Hundreds of groups across the country will attend this massive Mobilization for justice and end systematic racism and police murder. Well over one million are expected to participate in Washington, DC, and at precincts nationwide starting at noon in each city. We are asking every one of you to stand in Unity…millions strong…Saturday, June 6 at the White House.
A news conference will be held on Thursday – June 4, 2020, at 10:00 am. Details TBA
“In the wake of the police strangulation of George Floyd, the grossly disrespectful tear-gassing of peaceful demonstrators by Donald Trump on Monday at the White House; this massive Mobilization is being called by over 100 groups. Black Lawyers for Justice will serve as one of the legal monitoring organizations. I will do all in my power to help make this possible.”
attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
@blacklawyersfj
#BlackOutSaturday #BlackLawyersForJustice #BlackRightsMatter #Black-Empowerment #GeorgeFloyd
Malik Shabazz
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
