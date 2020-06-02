NEF’s National STEM Award Goes to Barr-Reeve Schools

Barr-Reeve students excelling in a robotics competition this year. Barr-Reeve students engaged with an engineering kit.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Education Foundation (NEF) announces Barr-Reeve Community Schools as the winner of its 2020 National STEM Award. This honor recognizes the NEF-SUNY (State University of NY) STEM+ Academy at Barr-Reeve as the best in the country – a premiere program that is leading the way in bringing unparalleled STEM education to all students.

NEF’s STEM Vision for America is to help prepare one million students for college and the STEM workforce. Dr. Appu Kuttan, Chairman of NEF states, “NEF just launched a $50 million grant program for schools and districts to provide 100% Digital Literacy scholarships to one million students and teachers, to help improve remote learning in this COVID environment.”

Dr. Kuttan credits Barr-Reeve’s success to the leadership of superintendent Travis Madison, academy director Andrea Huff, and its teachers and students, and states “a systemic approach to learning, with motivated stake holders at every level is at the core of our Academy programs.”

The results speak for themselves, with previously underperforming students consistently achieving more than one year grade level increases in math and reading. This in spite of weeks of school closures.

The NEF STEM+ Academy at Barr-Reeve uses state-of-the-art adaptive instructional software mapped to every state’s standards. In addition, NEF-SUNY program provide weekly student performance data analysis, teacher training, SUNY certificates, and stipend/support for effective implementation. This results in seamless individualized learning, with higher quality teacher-student interactions and a deeper understanding of the course material.

"I am so excited for our students and teachers led by the dedicated Mrs. Huff. They have worked so hard to achieve this national recognition. I want to thank NEF and Dr. Kuttan for their wonderful support and willingness to partner with a small, rural district in Southern Indiana. We are looking forward to the continued partnership moving forward." Dr. Travis G. Madison, Superintendent.

About the National Education Foundation

NEF is the national nonprofit leader in bridging the academic divide by providing world-class, affordable, online and blended learning to students. NEF offers the largest library (8,000+) of effective courses for K-12, mapped to every state’s standards. www.stemnef.org