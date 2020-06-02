High flows cause restrictions at some fishing access sites around the state

Fishing

Tuesday, June 02, 2020

Recent warm temperatures have triggered significant runoff in rivers around the state, causing flooding at several fishing access sites.

Water levels are higher in rivers throughout Montana, and recreationists should be aware of extra risks that come with high flows. These conditions can change rapidly, creating new and hidden hazards for boaters. Water temperatures are also especially cold this time of year, which increases the risk of hypothermia.

Even if you’re on shore, keep water safety and rescue equipment with you, including life jackets, floatation devices and throw ropes.

Region 1

Access to Old Steel Bridge FAS, Shady Lane Family Fishing, and Kokanee Bend FAS is temporarily restricted to walk-in access only due to flooding and downed trees.

Region 3

Due to flooding, only walk-in access is permitted at Carter’s Bridge, Mallard’s Rest, Grey Owl and Emigrant fishing access sites on the Yellowstone River, and the Four Corners Fishing Access Site on the Gallatin River.

The floating boat dock at Harrison Lake was also severely damaged by winds recently. FWP has removed it for public safety and to make the needed repairs. Boaters can still launch by backing down the existing concrete ramp.

River flow conditions are changing rapidly, and additional closures may be implemented at these or other sites.

Region 5

FWP properties along the Yellowstone River west of Billings that are closed to all but walk-in traffic include Grey Bear west of Big Timber, Bratten and Indian Fort west of Reed Point, Buffalo Mirage at Park City and Duck Creek southwest of Billings. On the lower Stillwater River, access roads to the White Bird and Swinging Bridge fishing access sites are covered with water and people may enter the properties only on foot. Along the Yellowstone River east of Billings, the Gritty Stone, Bundy Bridge and Voyagers Rest fishing access sites are under water and closed to all but walk-in traffic.

Region 1 media contact: Dillon Tabish, 406-751-4564, Dillon.Tabish@mt.gov Region 3 media contact: Morgan Jacobsen, 406-577-7891, morgan.jacobsen@mt.gov Region 5 media contact: Bob Gibson, 406-247-2950, bgibson@mt.gov