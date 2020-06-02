Pura Vida Bracelets Partners With Hectic Ltd. to Expand Distribution in Europe

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”), the La Jolla, California-based digitally native jewelry and lifestyle accessories brand, today announced its partnership with European distributor Hectic Ltd. (“Hectic”). Hectic will be responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Pura Vida products for wholesale accounts throughout Europe.



Paul Goodman, Co-Founder of Pura Vida, noted, “Pura Vida already has an enthusiastic fan base throughout Europe, and we are extremely excited about our ability to further expand our business there and introduce even more customers to the Pura Vida lifestyle. Hectic presents us an opportunity to take advantage of their extensive European network and expert knowledge of the marketplace.”

About Pura Vida

Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories. Pura Vida sells through the Pura Vida websites, www.puravidabracelets.com , www.puravidabracelets.eu , www.puravidabracelets.ca, and through the distribution of its products to wholesale retailers.

Today, hundreds of artisans can depend on steady income in positive working environments, thanks to the support of Pura Vida customers. In addition, giving back is a core belief at Pura Vida and the impetus for the Pura Vida Charity Collection. Since 2010, Pura Vida has partnered with over 175 different charities around the world and has donated more than $2.0 million to causes they believe in.

Pura Vida is headquartered in La Jolla, California. Follow the brand @puravidabrac on Twitter or @puravidabracelets on Instagram.

Pura Vida was acquired by Vera Bradley, Inc. in July 2019.

About Hectic Ltd.

Founded in 2009 by Peter Caldwell and Myles Hutchins, Hectic Ltd. Specializes in establishing distribution throughout Europe for emerging brands including Arcade, Ciele, Deus, Firewire, Slowtide, and Stance.

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116