Governor Parson Fails to Respond to Missouri Cattlemen
Gov. Parson appears to be indifferent toward the growing crisis in Missouri. Cattle farmers, desperate to get their cattle to market, are calling on him to act.
Missouri’s small cattle-farmers are hurting, someone must act. Governor Parson continues to be silent.”ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gov. Mike Parson appears to be indifferent toward the growing crisis in Missouri. Cattle farmers, desperate to get their cattle to market, are calling on him to act. So far, he remains silent.
— Saundra McDowell
Missouri’s top industry is agriculture. The cattle and calves market ranks third among agricultural commodities, bringing in over $2 billion in 2019. That has slowed to the point that many small farmers are in jeopardy. Foreign ownership and big agribusiness have combined with the Covid quarantine to create a crisis. The large processing plants have stopped production.
Saundra McDowell, Candidate for Governor, has determined, “Missouri’s small cattle-farmers are hurting, someone must act. Governor Parson continues to be silent.”
Candidate McDowell will meet today in Trenton to discuss with local cattlemen the necessary steps to take. Local cattlemen Ben Thomas and others will join her in a press conference at 5:30 p.m.
McDowell further asserted, “This is not a time for small farmers to be abandoned. I have a plan to help.” After making a brief statement to the media and then meeting with the cattleman, Saundra will continue the discussion on a live video broadcast.
McDowell’s plan includes the passage of a bill the Agriculture Committee has already drafted to be part of a special session of the Legislature. “We cannot wait until the January 2021 session, we need a way to process the beef now,” Ben Thomas concurred.
The press conference will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Trenton, 655 NE 58th Street.
Local and state media are invited to attend, where the Missouri candidate for Governor will be making a brief statement before taking questions.
