Governor Parson Fails to Respond to Missouri Cattlemen

Saundra McDowell being interviewed by Scott Faughn of the Missouri Times Saundra McDowell at Memorial Day celebrations 2020 Saundra McDowell KJFF radio interview

Gov. Parson appears to be indifferent toward the growing crisis in Missouri. Cattle farmers, desperate to get their cattle to market, are calling on him to act.

Missouri’s small cattle-farmers are hurting, someone must act. Governor Parson continues to be silent.” — Saundra McDowell