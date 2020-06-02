Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,119 in the last 365 days.

July 2020 Bar Examination and the Coronavirus Pandemic

Court News ...

July 2020 Bar Examination and the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Supreme Court of South Carolina intends to administer the July Bar Examination on July 28-29, 2020.  The Court will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 crisis, including state and federal directives and guidance, to determine if the Bar Examination can be safely administered in July.  If it is not possible to conduct the examination in July, the Court intends to administer the Bar Examination on September 9-10, 2020, to the applicants who would have taken the Examination in July.

Regardless of whether the Bar Examination is conducted in July or September, applicants should be aware that they may be required to wear face masks or comply with other requirements to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 infection during the administration of the Examination. Any applicant who fails to fully comply with these requirements, or exhibits fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 infection, may be excluded from the Examination.  Further, the time to register applicants before each session may be significantly longer than normal.  Applicants will be advised of the COVID-19 related requirements in the letter authorizing them to sit for the July Examination, and it is anticipated this letter will be sent out by July 1, 2020. 

The Court is aware that applicants may be hesitant to take the Examination in July due to the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, or that some applicants may not desire to take the Examination under the restrictions which may be imposed.  Therefore, if an applicant withdraws his or her application to sit for the July 2020 Bar Examination by July 1, 2020, the applicant will be allowed to apply for the February 2021 Bar Examination without paying any additional filing fee.

The Court deeply regrets the stress and uncertainty the COVID-19 crisis has caused the applicants for the July 2020 Bar Examination. 

This webpage will be updated to reflect any changes that are made to the status of the July Bar Examination.

You just read:

July 2020 Bar Examination and the Coronavirus Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.