NCM Investments announces the appointment of Gavin Luk and Sean Sinel to the NCM sales group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCM Investments is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Luk and Sean Sinel to the NCM sales group.



Gavin Luk joins NCM with over 25 years of industry experience servicing investment advisors. Gavin will continue his specialization in servicing key advisor relationships throughout the country in both the MFDA and IIROC channels.

Sean Sinel joins NCM with over 8 years of industry experience servicing investment advisors, most recently at one of the largest fund companies in the country. Sean will be supporting all advisors in both the MFDA and IIROC channels in Markham, Richmond Hill, and Durham Region.

“We are pleased to be adding talented members to the NCM sales group in our ongoing commitment to service investment advisors,” says Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing for NCM Investments.

“I’m very excited to join NCM and showcase the strong product line geared to supporting advisors and investors, from the first flat fee pricing fund in the country to the family of income solutions,” says Gavin Luk, Vice President, Regional Sales

Says Sean Sinel, Vice President, Regional Sales, “I am looking forward to working with a great group of advisors and sharing some strong solutions NCM has created to help them in this ever-changing investment landscape.”

About NCM Investments

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada’s leaders in actively managed investment products. With an in-house Portfolio Management team and a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards to recognize its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto.

For More Information:

Wan Kim

(416) 640-6718

Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing

Notice to Reader:

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management’s control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.