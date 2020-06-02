Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of PlayAGS Inc. Investors (AGS)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of PlayAGS, Inc., (“PlayAGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets related to the Company’s real money gaming business.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.99, or nearly 52%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased PlayAGS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

