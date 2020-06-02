I-76 West to Close at Night, I-76 East Reduced to One Lane This Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed at night this week, and mid-day and nighttime lane closures will be in place this week on eastbound and westbound I-76 for viaduct rehabilitation and repaving in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today in a revised work schedule.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The revised work schedule and locations are:

Tuesday, June 2, through Friday, June 5, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia at 9:00 PM, then closed completely at 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct repairs. During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and continue on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market Street;

Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Philadelphia for viaduct paving; and

Friday, June 5, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for milling and paving.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract that also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which is scheduled to close to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic on Monday, June 8 — and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, and between Chestnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

