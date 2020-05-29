2020-05-29 14:23:53.327 $77,000 Scratchers Ticket Purchased in Marshall

2020-05-29 14:23:53.327

Casey and Jacelynne Patton of Carrollton recently uncovered a $77,777 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 777s” Scratchers ticket. They purchased their winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 1350 W. College St., in Marshall.

“Triple Red 777s” is a $10 ticket with more than $24 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $777,777 and three more prizes of $77,777.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Saline County won more than $3.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $357,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $718,000 went to educational programs in the county. For a list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.