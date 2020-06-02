MnDOT to hold Hwy 14 Corridor Analysis online open house on June 10 (June 2, 2020)

The public is invited to participate June 10 at 5 p.m., in an online open house meeting for the Hwy 14 Corridor Analysis Project.

MnDOT and its partners at Olmsted County, the cities of Byron and Kasson, and Dodge County are developing a long-term vision and implementation plan for Hwy 14 between Kasson, Byron, and Rochester from Hwy 57 (Mantorville Avenue) to Olmsted County Road 104 (60th Avenue).

An in-person open house was originally planned to share potential corridor access alternatives. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, public agencies have indefinitely postponed all in-person public meetings and events. Public engagement on transportation and construction projects remains a priority and we appreciate you joining us online to learn more about this project.

Those who are available to attend the online open house will have the opportunity to hear from and talk with the project team, review potential corridor access alternatives, learn about next steps, then take a survey to provide feedback on the information presented during the online open house. All meeting materials, including a recording of the presentation and a link to the project survey, will be available on the project website after the meeting.

Join the open house

Via Zoom 5 p.m., June 10, 2020 Password: 475651

Via phone 5 p.m., June 10, 2020 Dial: 312-626-6799 Enter Webinar ID: 927 0087 9851 Password: 475651

Submit questions

During the live question-and-answer portion of the meeting, the public will be able to ask or type questions to be answered by the project team following the presentation. Comments can also be submitted online through the Hwy 14 Corridor Analysis project website or via the comment form located on the project website, which can be printed, filled out, and mailed to the following address by June 26, 2020:

SRF Consulting 1 Carlson Parkway, Ste. 150 Plymouth, MN 55447

Request accommodations

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

More information

Please visit the project website at us14corridoranalysis.com for additional information about the project and instructions for joining the online open house on June 10 at 5 p.m.

###