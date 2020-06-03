Mike Robinson, Cannabis Pioneer, Joins TSC Talks to Launch a New Series of Botanical Products

Mike Robinson, a pioneer of cannabis compassion care, launches a crowdfunder for his new "nano" CBD & CBG (+ terpenes) Forest Bathing product line.

I took some and put it on my hand, within a minute or two, my pain was gone and it hasn't come back. I have used other alternatives. This is the first thing that has ever taken the pain like this.” — Lisa Larson, Arthritis Sufferer

USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSC Talks announced today that Michael Robinson, the Founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in Santa Barbara, California, has joined TSC Talks as their Director of Research and Development. The newly expanded TSC Talks is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to introduce a new line of cannabis-based products called Mike Drops. Their introductory product is designed to deliver the health benefits of a walk in the woods.

In 2016, Jill Woodworth started a podcast about the challenges and frustrations of TSC families and the TSC community. TSC, or Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, is a condition where benign tumors grow throughout the body. These “benign” tumors cause life-threatening disorders… seizures from tumors in the brain, epilepsy-like symptoms, organ failure, and intellectual disabilities. The disease is devastating for the victim and their families. As a mother of five, three of which have TSC, Jill was well aware of the financial and emotional burden, and created TSC Talks to give exhausted families a voice, a forum for discussion, and hope.

Over those four short years, Jill’s podcast became more than just talk. In late 2019, Jill interviewed Mike Robinson, a well-known advocate of alternative medicine and the benefits of Cannabis. They talked about the lack of high-quality, consistent, and affordable medicinal cannabis products. They discussed Mike’s own evolution from cannabis user to rights advocate, and eventually into compassion care. Without a reliable source of specific products for families with serious medical issues, he would personally prepare remedies and give them away for free.

Mike was proud of his history of compassion but frustrated with his limits. Jill was delighted to work with someone who offered tangible relief and hope. Then they had an idea. What if they worked together? Mike could create new formulations, and TSC Talks would market the products!

On June 3rd, they will market the first of their “Mike Drops” on Indiegogo. “For several years I’ve had so many emails from people who are stressed, can’t sleep, and anxious… all the time. Longer hours, negativity from the nightly news, chronic problems your doctor can’t diagnose. And then COVID-19. We can all use a break. Like turning off the world and taking a walk in the forest. The Japanese call that experience Shinrin Yoku, or Forest Bathing. Not bathing in a stream, bathing in the air that surrounds the forest. All those great scents are complex chemicals that you touch your skin and that you just breathe in. I’m really happy to work with TSC Talks so that I can get this out to A LOT of people and they can de-stress. Remember, peace begins with a smile!”

Lisa, the co-founder and business director of TSC Talks, “I was amazed by Mike's product. I have chronic arthritis and nothing helps. I’ve tried different prescriptions, over the counter rubs, and cannabis products. They help a little. They all help… a little. Mike gave me a sample of his new formula, and I thought, 'What a nice scent. That’s very pretty.' But I didn’t think it would work. But after just a minute, the pain in my hands went away! It NEVER goes away. I know that Mike has done something with “nano” cannabis and it’s a water-based formula, and that’s important. He explains it all on Indiegogo. All I know is that IT WORKS!”

Look for Mike Drops, Sierra Nevada, the first of a series of formulations, on Indiegogo starting on June 3rd. For information please contact Jill Woodworth at 617-304-8518.

Forest bathing without leaving home!