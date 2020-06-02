FDLE arrests St. Petersburg man for child sexual assault

For Immediate Release June 2, 2020 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Marc Spera, 57, on a warrant issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 10 counts of statutory sexual assault, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor sexual offenses, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a person less than 16 years of age, one count of endangering welfare of children, 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, one count of corruption of minors, and 10 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16. The charges stem from a private boarding school in Pennsylvania, Church Farm School, where Spera worked and lived on campus from 1995 to 2010. He is accused of victimizing a student at the school from 2008 to 2010. Approximately four years ago, Spera moved to Florida where he took a job, living on campus, at a private boarding school in St. Petersburg. Agents arrested Spera last month at Admiral Farragut Academy without incident. Due to Spera’s association with minors, additional victims may exist. If you have any information about Marc Spera, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center at 800-226-1140. Spera remains in the Pinellas County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania with the Chester County District Attorney prosecuting. The Florida investigation is ongoing with Admiral Farragut Academy working closely with FDLE Agents. For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001