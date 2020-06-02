Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,163 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests St. Petersburg man for child sexual assault

For Immediate Release June 2, 2020               ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Marc Spera, 57, on a warrant issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 10 counts of statutory sexual assault, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor sexual offenses, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a person less than 16 years of age, one count of endangering welfare of children, 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, one count of corruption of minors, and 10 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16.    The charges stem from a private boarding school in Pennsylvania, Church Farm School, where Spera worked and lived on campus from 1995 to 2010.  He is accused of victimizing a student at the school from 2008 to 2010.    Approximately four years ago, Spera moved to Florida where he took a job, living on campus, at a private boarding school in St. Petersburg.    Agents arrested Spera last month at Admiral Farragut Academy without incident. Due to Spera’s association with minors, additional victims may exist.    If you have any information about Marc Spera, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center at 800-226-1140.       Spera remains in the Pinellas County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania with the Chester County District Attorney prosecuting.  The Florida investigation is ongoing with Admiral Farragut Academy working closely with FDLE Agents.      For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests St. Petersburg man for child sexual assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.