Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,156 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Two-Night Overnight Closure of Route 3 under the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond Scheduled for Next Week

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close Route 3 under the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond for two nights next week on Sunday, June 7 and Monday, June 8 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., to install two nearly 60-ton bridge deck pieces.

During the closure, Route 3 South traffic will be redirected to I-95 South via the interchange at Exit 5 (Route 102.) Those on Route 3 North approaching the Baker Pines Bridge will follow I-95 South to Exit 3 and back to I-95 North before returning to Route 3 North using Exit 4.

As part of this operation, motorists can expect short-duration rolling roadblocks on I-95 North and South at the Exit 4 (Route 3) interchange in addition to the closure of the right lanes on both directions of I-95 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Under a $9.4 million contract, RIDOT is replacing the structurally deficient Baker Pines Bridge carrying I-95 North and South over Route 3.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Baker Pines Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Two-Night Overnight Closure of Route 3 under the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond Scheduled for Next Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.