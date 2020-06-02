Lithium-ion Battery Market to Reach $129.3 billion by 2027: At CAGR 18.0%

Rise in demand for tablets, smartphones, and other electronic devices along with advent of electrical, hybrid electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles propel the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. There has been decline in demand of lithium-ion batteries during the Covid-19 pandemic due to reduced demand for electric vehicles.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global lithium-ion battery market contributed $36.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $129.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, value chain, major segments, business performance, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for tablets, smartphones, and other electronic devices along with advent of electrical, hybrid electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles propel the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market. However, high price of the batteries restrains market the growth to certain extent. However, requirements for high energy efficiency in advanced consumer gadgets would offer multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been decline in demand of lithium-ion batteries during the Covid-19 pandemic due to reduced demand for electric vehicles.

Major players across the globe, especially from India and China, have announced disruptions in shipments, production, project development, and research and development activities.

Some of the manufacturers have put a halt to projects and revising investment plans.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global lithium-ion battery market based on component, end-use industry, and geography.

Based on component, the cathode segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2027. However, the electrolytic solution would grow at the highest CAGR of 19.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including anode and others.

Based on end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment accounted for nearly half of the total revenue of the global lithium-ion battery market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment would maintain the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The research also discusses the industrial segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global lithium-ion battery market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. On the other hand, North America is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global lithium-ion battery market analyzed in the research include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LITEC Co., Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), Toshiba Corporation, A123 Systems, LLC, China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

