Great Plains Communications Welcomes Carl Brandt as Senior Account Director of Carrier Services

/EIN News/ -- Blair, Nebraska, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications, a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an ever-expanding, privately-owned 11,500+ mile fiber network is pleased to welcome Carl Brandt as the new Senior Account Director of Carrier Services. In his new role, he will work with carrier and wholesale customers to serve their needs for capacity, connection and products over the company’s diverse network that serves more than 11,000 lit buildings and touches 11 states. Carl will work with current customers to add to and enhance their existing lines of products and services, while working to expand the reach of the division by adding new customers and driving additional revenue.

“Great Plains Communications continues to grow and enhance our network year over year to keep pace with the growing bandwidth and product demands of the carrier market,” said Josephine Bernson, Chief Revenue Officer for Great Plains Communications. “We have an aggressive growth plan to provide more capacity and advanced services to keep pace with these rising demands while we continue to increase our national footprint, adding more fiber and diverse routes. To meet our goals and the goals of our customers, we need strong professionals on our team. Carl’s impressive experience and background including fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT), wireless, carrier and wholesale capacity and product solutions, network infrastructure, and his dedication to creating strong customer relationships make him an ideal addition to our Carrier Services team.”

With senior sales leadership roles at ExteNet Systems, ZenFi Networks, Colt, Lightower Fiber Networks and other telecom companies, Carl has extensive experience with network infrastructure, carrier and wholesale expansion and relationship management, data center colocation, cloud services, IoT applications, smart cities and other technologies. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University, New York, NY.

“I am very excited to join Great Plains Communications. They have over a century of experience and an impressive network that continues to grow and improve,” said Carl Brandt, Sr. Account Director of Carrier Services. “I am confident my experience, knowledge and proven track record for success, along with the notable experience, services and reach of Great Plains Communications will be a winning combination for regional and national carrier customers.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing enterprise and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including internet, ethernet, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions across the state. The company also prides itself on their progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom build strategies. At the core of their service offering is an extensive 11,500+ mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by their 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com