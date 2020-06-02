Bridges on North Dakota/Minnesota border scheduled for inspection and cleaning this week

Bridges in eastern North Dakota to be inspected and cleaned this week. The impact to traffic should be minimal but motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 2

Hwy 2B- Sorlie Bridge, East Grand Forks

Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

Wednesday, June 3

Highway 317- Grafton Bridge

Single lane of traffic controlled by an automated traffic light or flagger

Thursday, June 4

Hwy 2B- Sorlie Bridge, East Grand Forks

Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

All inspections and cleanings will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m.