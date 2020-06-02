Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridges on North Dakota/Minnesota border scheduled for inspection and cleaning this week

Bridges in eastern North Dakota to be inspected and cleaned this week. The impact to traffic should be minimal but motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone.

 

The schedule is as follows:

 

Tuesday, June 2

  • Hwy 2B- Sorlie Bridge, East Grand Forks
  • Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

Wednesday, June 3

  • Highway 317- Grafton Bridge
  • Single lane of traffic controlled by an automated traffic light or flagger

Thursday, June 4

  • Hwy 2B- Sorlie Bridge, East Grand Forks
  • Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

 

All inspections and cleanings will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m.

