HHS Awards $20.3 Million to Expand the Addiction Workforce in Underserved Communities

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $20.3 million to 44 recipients to increase the number of fellows at accredited addiction medicine and addiction psychiatry fellowship programs. The awardees will train addiction specialists at facilities in high need communities that integrate behavioral and primary care services.

“This new funding will increase the number of support specialists available to treat Americans with addiction, addressing a serious need that could be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “President Trump and HHS have prioritized tackling our country’s addiction crisis by increasing access to evidence-based treatment services, and HRSA’s new Addiction Medicine Fellowship will advance that work.”

HRSA’s Addiction Medicine Fellowship (AMF) program builds upon the agency’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis. The new AMF program will increase the number of fellows these programs can train. Addiction specialists have the knowledge and skills to provide comprehensive healthcare to people suffering from opioid use, substance use, and mental health disorders.

“The need for physicians with the expertise and skills to provide substance use prevention, treatment and recovery services is essential,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “Addiction specialists can respond to patients’ specific behavioral health needs and help communities that are hit hardest by the opioid epidemic.”

These awards demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to help Americans suffering from opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders. Awardees will invest in clinical training of addiction medicine and addiction psychiatry subspecialists to combat the opioid crisis. These grants will help them:

Increase the number of board certified addiction medicine specialists and addiction psychiatry sub-specialists;

Collaborate and establish formal relationships with community treatment sites in underserved areas to provide training of program fellows; and

Develop or enhance training for faculty on opioid and substance use disorder prevention and treatment.

For a list of today's award recipients, visit: https://bhw.hrsa.gov/grants/medicine/addiction/fellowship-awards-fy20

For more information on HHS's commitment to combat the opioid crisis, please visit HHS.gov/opioids.

To learn about HRSA-supported resources, visit HRSA's Opioid Crisis page.