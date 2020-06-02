Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted, antiviral therapies including chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and COVID-19 as well as therapeutics for NASH, today announced that Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA , Chief Executive Officer of Aligos, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 4th, 2020 Time: 1:30 pm Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/alig/

About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

The format will include video & audio company presentations, interactive panels, and 1x1 meetings conducted via organized conference calls. This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 2,500 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current mechanisms driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted, antiviral therapies including chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and COVID-19 as well as leveraging expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for NASH, which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people around the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.



Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

