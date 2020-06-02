Chilean company Indie Knight releases roguelike video game inspired by the local culture of their northern region
EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a showcase for the natural geography and wildlife from Chilean north, that's the goal that motivated the development of Hunter of The Disowned, a video game created by Indie Knight, a small company from Antofagasta, Chile. After twelve months of work, the project on its Early Access version will be available on June 5 through Itch.io and later in Steam.
The main idea was to create an experience to give visibility to Chilean's north patrimony and the wealth of its flora and fauna, reason why the video game it's star by an Andean Cat, a petite mammal which is an endangered specie, who lives on Chilean Andes. The art behind the dungeons takes inspiration from the natural and cultural diversity of the region, presenting another endangered animals and references to indigenous people.
The project is framed under the Roguelike genre and has a pixel art aesthetic on TopDown 2D format, innovating in this field by presenting puzzle resolution dynamics, something unusual on titles of this genre. Among its features, the chance of "endless" replayability stands out, because it's based on randomly generated dungeons, making every game experience a different one.
Hunter of The Disowned's design and development has been headed by Nathal Dawson and Claudia Páez, led programmer and art director respectively, both has led a small crew consisting of students from careers related to computing. The project begins officially on June 2019, after applying and being selected by the Regional Program for Entrepreneurship Support, hosted by the government institution CORFO, thus gaining the needed funding.
Even though the official release is dated June 5 on Itch.io, the video game will also be available on Steam a couple of days later, every news about it will be being announced through Indie Knight's social media and the official web for the game http://hunterofthedisowned.com
Maria Jose Gonzalez
