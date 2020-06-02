NXP Introduces MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC, Ushers In New Era of Security and Connectivity for Contactless Smart City Services

Service providers and end users can benefit from convenient and reliable contactless access and payment solutions



Enhanced feature set increases security for smart city installations

Mobile and multi-application support allow service providers to collaborate in new ways and scale their services

NXP enables fast, robust and secure contactless transactions that are a necessity in today’s environment of social distancing

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, Netherlands , June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity in smart city services. As the third evolution of NXP’s proven contactless MIFARE DESFire portfolio, the latest IC is backwards compatible and offers enhanced performance with a greater operating distance and improved transaction speed. In combination with its advanced security features, the new IC delivers faster, more secure transactions that are truly contactless, such as paying for parking, accessing offices or campuses and using other essential city services—all touch-free.

With proven success over the past 25 years, NXP’s MIFARE product portfolio is at the heart of smart city installations worldwide. The MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC builds upon the portfolio’s heritage of powering mass transit ticketing by also delivering the next level of convenience for end users and reliability for service providers. NXP’s IC provides multi-application support and delivers a wide array of enhanced features that allows transit agencies, access control solution providers, and system integrators to collaborate on new business models and scale their services.

“We are committed to provide our riders with secure, reliable and flexible transport ticketing solutions,” said Barry Dorgan, Head of Ticketing Systems at the Irish National Transport Authority. “By using NXP’s proven MIFARE DESFire products, we can continue to support our riders with a seamless transport experience that is both safe and convenient.”

Raising the Bar with Advanced Security

An extensive set of security features in the MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC provide more ways to protect data and help ensure privacy. The IC hardware and software are certified to Common Criteria EAL 5+, and the IC supports a broad choice of open crypto algorithms. A card generated MAC helps to securely authenticate transactions, and a new Transaction Timer feature helps mitigate man-in-the-middle attacks so it’s harder for an attacker to interfere with the transaction. Additionally, its new Secure Unique NFC (SUN) messaging feature offers a more secure method for maintaining data confidentiality and integrity. Each time a card, phone or ticket is tapped with the SUN featured enabled, a tap-unique authentication message and crypto-secure URL are generated that can be sent to a server for verification, which makes taps unclonable.

Embracing the Power of Mobile

Support for MIFARE DESFire EV3 will be integrated into NXP’s MIFARE 2GO cloud service, which manages digitized MIFARE product-based credentials and helps streamline mobile integration via NXP’s ecosystem. With this, smart city services can be seamlessly deployed to NFC-enabled smartphones, wearables and other mobile devices.

“With the launch of MIFARE DESFire EV3, NXP is laying the foundation for a new level of connected smart city services that are form factor independent and can be available on a traditional smart card or mobile device,” said Philippe Dubois, Vice President and General Manager of IoT Security and Secure Mobility & Retail at NXP. “The security features of the IC help prevent fraud and theft and, combined with its ability to support a broad range of applications, the IC paves the way for managing many other smart city services beyond transit and access control. NXP is proud to empower society with our contactless solutions for broad scale use, as the worldwide impact of COVID-19 makes contact-free transactions a necessity.”

“As a leading manufacturer of RFID-based inlays and antennas and long-term partner of NXP, we are excited about the enhanced feature set and scalability of the new product. Together with NXP, we support smart city installations by making them more secure and convenient,” said Benoit Ravier, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Linxens.

For simplified deployment, each MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC is pre-configured with keys to enable delegated application management, which supports seamless, over-the-air updates to already deployed smart cards using NFC-enabled smartphones.

In addition, NXP’s upcoming MIFARE Plus EV2 IC will provide a drop-in replacement for upgrading existing MIFARE Plus and MIFARE Classic product-based installations to higher security.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

