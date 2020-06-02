Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-19 railroad crossing and culvert replacement in Huron County starts June 8

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Huron

HIGHWAY:                                    M-19

CLOSEST CITY:                  Ubly

ESTIMATED START DATE:             Monday, June 8, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       July 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Huron County Road Commission, and Huron and Eastern Railway will replace the box culvert at R.E.A. Drain and the railroad crossing on M-19 near McTaggart/Leppek Road. MDOT is committing $485,000 to fund the box culvert replacement for the Huron County Road Commission, and $50,000 to replace the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing. This work is being coordinated through multiple agencies to prevent additional closures of the M-19 corridor.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  This work will require closing and detouring of M-19 near McTaggart/Leppek Road via Atwater Road, Bad Axe Road and Wadsworth Road. This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the ride quality at the railroad crossing and improve roadside safety by extending the culvert further away from the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

