M-19 railroad crossing and culvert replacement in Huron County starts June 8
COUNTY: Huron
HIGHWAY: M-19
CLOSEST CITY: Ubly
ESTIMATED START DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: July 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Huron County Road Commission, and Huron and Eastern Railway will replace the box culvert at R.E.A. Drain and the railroad crossing on M-19 near McTaggart/Leppek Road. MDOT is committing $485,000 to fund the box culvert replacement for the Huron County Road Commission, and $50,000 to replace the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing. This work is being coordinated through multiple agencies to prevent additional closures of the M-19 corridor.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing and detouring of M-19 near McTaggart/Leppek Road via Atwater Road, Bad Axe Road and Wadsworth Road. This work is weather dependent.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the ride quality at the railroad crossing and improve roadside safety by extending the culvert further away from the roadway.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.