International Music Star Jekalyn Carr is all set to impact radio airwaves by releasing two new singles on June 5th
Prolific Gospel Award winning artist announces the release date of her two new highly anticipated new singles called “Changing Your Story” and “Power of Love”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A,, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Powerhouse Jekalyn Carr is an American artist, songwriter, author,
and motivational speaker. She is also 4x Grammy nominated singer, She has won the Dove Award. Carr
is a seven-time Billboard #1 chart- topper, two-time Billboard Music Award-nominee, and multiple
Stellar Award winner. Jekalyn Carr will release two singles digitally from her forthcoming album,
Changing Your Story.
Her last album stayed at # 1 on the Billboard Gospel radio charts for 6 weeks.
Carr has also appeared in Greenleaf on the Oprah Winfrey Network and in the film Never Heard. Carr
has also been honored by Ebony magazine as one of the world's most powerful people.
Her first national single was released in 2012, with the release of "Greater Is Coming", by Lunjeal Music Group.
This was her first studio album, "Greater Is Coming", released on May 21, 2013, and this stayed
at No. 3 on the Billboard Gospel Albums.
Carr won the Stellar Award at the age of 16. She released her famous album, "Gonna Happen",
on October 7, 2014. This was followed by her live albums, "The Life Project" and "One Nation
Under God", both of which were honored at # 1 on the Billboard Gospel chart Albums. All of her
albums have been released on the independent label Lunjeal Music Group.
‘Power of Love’ and ‘Changing Your Story’ by Jekalyn Carr will be available on all major streaming
platforms as a Double Release on the 5th of June 2020!
‘Power of Love’ sits in at around a smooth 79bpm. A twenty-six second introduction that consists of a
steady percussion, an elaborate string section and even some additional brass, invites Jekalyn’s vocal
line at the 0:27 mark. A powerful, yet emotive vocal color is utilized by Jekalyn, showcasing her vocal
talent whilst avoiding detraction from the message and flow of the instrumentation. The systematic
support of a gospel choir throughout the single (check out 2:25-2:50) enhances the emotion and
strength of the overall sound.
“‘Power of Love’ declares the power of walking in love and togetherness. It reminds us that we can talk,
walk, and live in love and unity.”
‘Changing Your Story’ commences with a ten second instrumental introduction that utilizes a powerful
electric guitar, combined with a strong string section that adds to the foundational fullness provided by
the drums and bass. Jekalyn instigates her vocal contribution with a spoken word declaration that leads
into her powerful vocals at the twenty-five second mark. The energy behind this epic anthem continues
to increase throughout the track. A momentary break allows Jekalyn to address the crowd, making this
single feel like you are in the heart of her live performance.
“‘Changing Your Story’ is about overcoming the issues and struggles that have plagued a person’s life.
This statement is for all to understand that you can defeat what has been defeating you. GOD has
equipped you and empowered you to have victory in ANY situation.”
Fans of both Jekalyn Carr, as well as inspirational/gospel music lovers, will definitely want to hear this
double release. Make sure that you follow Jekalyn Carr on all of her social media to keep up to date with
her upcoming releases and performances!
ABOUT JEKALYN CARR:
Jekalyn Carr is an American singer/songwriter, it’s hard to pin her down as being just an artist. The Grammy Award nominee and GMA Dove Award-winning independent recording artist has not only topped the Billboard chart with eight number one’s to date, she is also a prolific speaker, author, actress and entrepreneur.
Jekalyn Carr’s Official YouTube channel has over three-hundred and twenty thousand subscribers, with her total views sitting at approximately ninety-seven and a half million. It’s difficult to deny Jekalyn’s ever increasing success.
Some of her most successful tracks on Spotify include the likes of ‘You’re Bigger’ which achieved over four million streams as well as ‘Greater is Coming’ and ‘It’s Gonna Happen’, both with over two and a half million streams. Said to be “the next Cece Winans”, Jekalyn is influenced by the likes of the great American Gospel singer Shirley Caesar.
