U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to attorneys' mandatory state bar dues

Washington Times

The Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge on Monday to lawyers’ state bar fees, which had been brought after the justices struck down mandatory union dues in a 2018 case citing the First Amendment.

Wisconsin attorneys had sued the state bar over its collection of dues, saying that the First Amendment was violated by forcing them to subsidize the speech of the State Bar of Wisconsin.

They say the legal organization takes positions on matters of public concern including felon voting rights, tax reform, and support for insurance coverage for abortions.

Read more at: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jun/1/supreme-court-rejects-challenge-attorneys-mandator/