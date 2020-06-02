International Land Alliance Announces Easy Loan Mexico as Preferred Lender

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) today announced that it has selected HIR CASA and its online lending platform, Easy Loan Mexico, as its preferred mortgage lender. HIR CASA and Easy Loan Mexico offers an array of financing options and mortgage loan products to U.S., Mexican and Canadian buyers of real estate in Mexico.



Mauricio Bustamante, Director of Sales of International Land Alliance, commented: “We look forward to working with HIR CASA and its group of professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to our homebuyers. Having access to quality mortgage financing for our U.S. and Canadian homebuyers will certainly increase our range of buyers, which we expect to have a positive impact on overall sales.”

To schedule a presentation or get pre-qualified, please contact Mauricio Bustamante at mauricio@ila.company .

About HIR CASA:

HIR CASA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grupo HIR, a publicly-traded Mexican corporation with more than 60 years of experience in the real estate market. During their 25-year history, HIR CASA has consolidated itself as a leader in the self-financed real estate market, adjudicating more than $26 billion pesos to 37,000 customers. HIR CASA is regulated by the Secretariat of Economy through PROFECO (Federal Bureau for the Protection of Consumers) and its corresponding regulations, which establish a specific authorization to operate this particular type of business. Grupo HIR debuted last May on the Mexican Stock Exchange with an issue of $700 million pesos in Trust Certificates, under a program of $2.5 billion pesos.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

