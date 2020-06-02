Business Process Management (BPM) Market to reach USD 21.41 Billion by 2026; Companies Engage in Introducing Upgraded Versions of Products to Boost Sales | Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in BPM Market Research Report Are Appian Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kissflow, Laserfiche, BP Logix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., Ninox, Nintex Platform, Opentext, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc., ProcessMaker., Quick Base, Red Hat, Inc., Scoro Software, Software AG, Tibco Software, Ultimus, Inc., SS&C Technologies, Inc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the business process management software market trends, growth drivers, and barriers?

How many companies are expected to generate high share in the market?

Which region is likely to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the segments that this market consists of?

What are the major opportunities and challenges that this market may come across in the near future?

Drivers & Restraints-

High Utilization of AI-equipped BPM Solutions to Boost Growth

In today’s technology-driven world, the introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) is supporting the creation of intelligent business process management systems in several reputed organizations. It is done by integrating AI with BPM software solutions and cloud capabilities. BPM platforms are therefore, evolving persistently. Owing to this, it is further embedding numerous enriched processes, such as internet of things (IoT), business activity monitoring, cloud capabilities, message-oriented middleware, and others. In the banking sector, for instance, BPM solutions equipped with AI are used the most in order to simplify processes, namely, report generation, document generation, contract management, and sales analysis. However, lack of awareness regarding the availability of such advanced solutions may obstruct market growth.

Segment-

Healthcare Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Increasing Adoption of BPM Solutions

Based on industry, the market can be categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others. Out of these, the healthcare segment procured 16.1% in terms of business process management market in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising deployment of innovative business solutions in multiple healthcare organizations. These solutions are helping them in enhancing otherwise complex processes, such as extended value of core healthcare systems, improved revenue cycle management, and refined quality of service delivery. The BFSI sector would exhibit significant growth in the coming years on account of the increasing adoption of BPM tools for tasks, such as internet banking, check book updating, and mobile banking.





Regional Analysis-

Availability of IT-BPM Outsourcing Services to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is grouped into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America held USD 5.22 billion BPM market revenue in the year 2018. It is set to grow exponentially throughout the forecast period backed by the availability of highly advanced technologies to smoothen operations. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a fast pace because of the presence of numerous IT-BPM outsourcing services in India. In the Middle East & Africa, reputed companies are involving in mergers and acquisitions, which, in turn, is driving growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Strengthen Position by Launching Advanced Products

The market consists of a large number of big, medium, and small organizations that are either engaging in the strategy of acquisitions or are introducing upgraded versions of their products to cater to the ever-increasing needs of their consumer bases. Below is one of the most recent industry developments:

May 2019: SS&C Technologies, Inc. declared that it successfully completed the advancement of AWD, its business process management platform. It helps in automating process, namely, adjusting claims natively, on boarding clients, and processing loans by integrating with robotic process automation (RPA) solution.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of companies operating in the Business Process Management (BPM) Market. They are as follows:

Appian Corporation

IBM Corporation

Kissflow

Laserfiche

BP Logix, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc.

Ninox

Nintex Platform

Opentext, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

ProcessMaker.

Quick Base

Red Hat, Inc.

Scoro Software

Software AG

Tibco Software

Ultimus, Inc.

SS&C Technologies, Inc.



