Fortress Biotech to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) virtually due to public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) outbreak, and government-recommended and required limits on public gatherings. Holding the Annual Meeting online will also protect the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, directors and employees.



The Annual Meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person; however, stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 20, 2020 will be able to vote through the online platform.

Investors can access the virtual Annual Meeting and participate in the following ways:

Visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/fbio2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.





Log into the meeting platform beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on June 17, 2020.





Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. If you have already voted, no additional action is required.

If you encounter any technical difficulties with the virtual meeting platform on the meeting day, a phone number for technical support will be provided on the meeting page at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/fbio2020 . Technical support will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on June 17, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, Fortress urges stockholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was recently ranked number 10 in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed pharmaceutical products and development-stage pharmaceutical product candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Cipla Limited), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Fortress individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; risks relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on our employees’ and consultants’ ability to complete work in a timely manner and on our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.

