Patriot One’s Xtract AI Division Secures Grant to Work on Deep Learning for Enhancing Organ Donation Rates with Health Canada

Vancouver-based Xtract AI to work on Innovative Solutions Canada program on organ donation success rates

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc.’s (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) wholly-owned subsidiary Xtract Technologies Inc (“Xtract AI”) is pleased to announce it has secured a $150,000CAD grant with Health Canada via the Innovative Solutions Canada program to utilize artificial intelligence in a bid to increase the success rate of organ donation, as well as the success rate of transplantations within Canada.

The “Deep Learning for Enhancing Organ Donation Rates” project looks to solve the problem that donation and transplantation success rates have not kept up with an increasing number of donors over the years. To help improve donation success rates, a tool is needed to better predict the donation window for a potential donor so that limited healthcare resources can be used more efficiently and effectively. To help improve transplantation success rates, a tool is needed to standardize and personalize assessment of donor and organ suitability to assist with decisions about organ retrieval, as well as a tool to help organ recipients make the complicated decision of whether to accept a donor organ or wait for a better match. Xtract AI plans to use their expertise in artificial intelligence to model the process of finding the right donors and will also develop a model that helps recipients make the complex decision of accepting an organ.

Xtract AI will develop a semi-automated deep learning system to identify the best potential for donor-recipient matches for kidney transplantation. Building on publicly available data, these matches will be labeled as a “good” or “bad” based on the organ survival times. This dataset will then be used to train a model which can be used for identifying better matches. This system can be used to identify a confidence score for all of the possible matches and will be ranked to identify optimal donors for a given recipient.

Additionally, Xtract AI will use data from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) registry to build a dataset of waiting times for kidney transplant recipients in the waitlist queue. This model, along with the matching model described above, will help the recipients decide whether to accept one of the potential donors or wait for a better donor. The model can also be used to identify the “good match” donors that have high scores for multiple recipients and similarly, identify donor organs with potentially problematic features by filtering those that obtain low scores for multiple recipients.

Elliot Holtham, a founder at Xtract AI, said “This is exciting work for a very important issue. Deep learning algorithms are highly generalizable and we hope our model may be expanded to other organ transplants, as needed.”

For more details on the Health Canada contract, please visit: https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/101.nsf/eng/00070.html

About XTRACT TECHNOLOGIES INC - a subsidiary of Patriot One Technologies Inc.

Xtract AI develops and commercializes artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep neural networks and predictive solutions utilizing advanced technology for public institutions and private enterprise. The firm has an award winning, highly skilled team that develops AI solutions to solve challenges across computer vision (CV), natural language processing (NLP), anomaly detection, and time-series analysis for applications ranging from security and defence to environmental solutions and healthcare. For more information on building your AI solution, visit: xtract.ai

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

John Martin, Patriot One Technologies

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com

Media Contacts:

Scott Ledingham, Patriot One Technologies

+1-613-806-7135

scott@prmedianow.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:



No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.