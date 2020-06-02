FacilityConneX Announces Channel Partnership with Facilityoptix (a division of Moses Engineering, Inc.)

Moses will offer the FacilityConneX solution within its portfolio of intelligent building products and services throughout the Southeast under the name Facilityoptix

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Mass., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FacilityConneX , a leading real-time facility data monitoring solution and service provider for increased operational efficiency, equipment optimization and energy savings, today announced that it has entered into a strategic channel partnership with Florida-based, Facilityoptix (a Division of Moses Engineering, Inc.)



Joining the Company’s channel partner network, Facilityoptix will incorporate the FacilityConneX monitoring-based commissioning (MBCx) solution within its portfolio of intelligent building products and commissioning services. Through this partnership, Facilityoptix will promote the FacilityConneX solution across its coverage territory, which includes the state of Florida and surrounding Southeast, offering FacilityConneX’s continuous remote monitoring, visualizations, and cutting-edge analytics as a proactive facility management tool for client’s mechanical and electrical systems.

Facilityoptix has been providing customized solutions for more than 30+ years, always striving to meet the specific needs of building owners. The Company provides expert services and solutions to clients in markets including healthcare, universities, laboratories and the private sector. These solutions, including FacilityConneX, ensure maximum building performance and reliability.

“The Facilityoptix Engineering team offers a high degree of expertise and understanding about the specific facility demands that their clients face and how data from existing building automation systems and other sources can be used to analyze complex buildings. Using technologies like FacilityConneX, Faciltyoptix can create facilities that are smart and efficient with a proactive operational approach,” said Mark Pipher, Vice President and General Manager of FacilityConneX. “We look forward to working with the team at Facilityoptix to provide energy management and predictive maintenance solutions for their clients that not only make facility operations smarter and easier, but also increase the client’s profitability, sustainability and reliability of both equipment and processes.”

“The FacilityConneX solution is a perfect addition to our intelligent building product and commissioning services portfolio, and one that can support operations for each of our clients by helping control costs, manage systems in a more proactive way, and convert large historical data into actionable and prioritized issues,” said David L. Brooks P.E., CxA, Vice President at Moses Engineering. “This partnership is an ideal next step for expanding and enhancing our 30+ year commissioning, retro-commissioning and re-commissioning service offering to clients in the healthcare, institutional and private sectors. We are pleased to be selected as a strategic FacilityConneX channel partner.”

To learn more about FacilityConneX, please visit our website at www.FacilityConneX.com , or to connect with Facilityoptix, please visit www.facilityoptix.com

About FacilityConneX

FacilityConneX is a real-time data monitoring solution and service provider for building operators and facility managers looking to proactively enhance operational efficiency, IIoT equipment optimization and energy savings through ongoing commissioning, fault detection, diagnostics and advanced predictive analytics. The company creates customizable turnkey solutions for customers in the healthcare, industrial, commercial, higher education and water & wastewater markets. FacilityConneX gives every piece of equipment a voice that helps facilities better understand how each asset is operating, when it needs maintenance, and how to increase its lifespan. The FacilityConneX platform and experience takes facilities from a reactive approach to a proactive model through continual education, analysis of existing data and identification of individual opportunity savings. For additional information, visit www.facilityconnex.com or follow FacilityConneX on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Facilityoptix (a Division of Moses Engineering, Inc.)

Facilityoptixs serves institutional clients that are concerned with not only the first cost of building systems, but also the life cycle costs that include energy and maintenance costs. The Company routinely performs building assessments, retro-commissioning, commissioning and energy impact analysis with the primary goal of balancing energy efficiency with programmatic requirements. Moses Engineering’s services also cover all aspects of the building environment and engineering design services including: Mechanical system, Electrical system, Control System Engineering, Telecommunication, Audio Visual, Security, Plumbing and Fire Protection Systems. In addition, Moses Engineering provides comprehensive Master Planning, Building Assessments. The team’s experience also extends to the more advanced systems beyond the traditional MEP firm including but not limited to: Central Energy Plants, Specialty Healthcare Spaces, Biocontainment Facilities (BSL2 and BSL3), Med Gas Systems, Nurse Call Systems, Building Automation Systems, Emergency/Standby Power Systems, Medium Voltage and Data Centers. For additional information, please visit www.facilityoptix.com or contact at 352-372-1911; dbrooks@facilityoptix.com , jdavis@facilityoptix.com

Company contact:

Mark Pipher

Vice President & General Manager

FacilityConneX

mpipher@facilityconnex.com

508-507-1426

Media contact:

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

Account Director

FischTank PR

kate@fischtankpr.com

646-699-1534



