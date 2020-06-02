City of Madison, Wisconsin Purchases Additional EV ARC™ Chargers From Envision Solar

Solar-Powered EV Chargers Deployed to Power Madison’s Fleet of Electric Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media has received a second multi-unit order from the City of Madison, Wisconsin for the Company’s solar-powered charging infrastructure products. The City Council approved the purchase of two more EV ARC™ units shortly after the deployment of a first unit downtown at Brayton Lot last month. The clean energy EV chargers, which support the City and Mayoral environmental and sustainability initiatives, have been deployed to power City fleet vehicles.



“Sustainability is a primary driving force for the City of Madison and why we continue to expand solar-powered EV charging technology in our City,” said Mahanth Joishy, Fleet Superintendent for the City of Madison. “Because Envision’s EV ARCs can be moved, have emergency power panels that can be used during a grid-failure and require no construction to deploy, we are able to provide EV charging and disaster preparedness quickly and simply and with a low risk and low total cost of ownership. We now have units for fleet access so City EV drivers can drive on 100% clean energy.”

“A repeat order is the highest endorsement our customers can give, and we’re seeing more of them,” said Envision Solar’s CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Sustainability is about more than using clean fuel options. It’s also about having infrastructure that will keep working during emergencies. No city can afford to have their fleet grounded during a black out. Madison is demonstrating what it means to have an appropriate mix of options so that they can keep moving, no matter what happens. We are proud to assist them in that mission.”

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

