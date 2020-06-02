Jounce Therapeutics to Hold Virtual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it will now host the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET, but will be held via live audio webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders are entitled to attend and vote if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on April 28, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker or nominee as of such record date.

To access, participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JNCE2020 (the “Annual Meeting website”), stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice they previously received. Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by stockholders to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders, whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may also vote online during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

