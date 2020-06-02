Sono-Tek to Present at the Virtual Summer Investor Summit on Tuesday, June 9th at 10:20am ET

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, N.Y., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that Dr. Chris Coccio, CEO, and Steve Harshbarger, President, will present a corporate overview of Sono-Tek at the Virtual Summer Investor Summit on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 10:20am ET.



The Summer Investor Summit will take place entirely online and feature over 500 registered executives and investors viewing virtual company presentations and attending one-on-one meetings.

To attend the virtual presentation please visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35022

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

For more information, please visit: www.microcapconf.com . Or contact Cassandra Miller, cassandra@microcapconf.com

About Sono-Tek Corporation

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or provide additive or enhanced surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical device and industrial markets; including specialized coating applications used by glass manufacturers for the construction and automotive markets.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient, and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com .

