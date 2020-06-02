Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Conn's, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics, home office products and provider of consumer credit, today announced it will host a conference call on June 9, 2020 to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results. The conference call will begin at 10:00 A.M. CT (11:00 A.M. ET). A press release regarding the operating results will be released the same day before the market opens.

Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release and webcast will be available at ir.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.
Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 135+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

Investor Contact:
S.M. Berger & Company
Andrew Berger, (216) 464-6400

